WARRE, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman out of Warren after police say her child was found wandering after she left her alone.

Tanzanique Warfield has been charged with one count of child endangering.

Police say on Monday, they received a call from a woman who was working on N. Feederle Drive SE around 1:30 p.m. The woman told police that she looked out the window and saw a young child standing in the middle of the street.

She went outside and grabbed the three-year-old child and took her inside.

Once police arrived, they took the child outside to see if anyone might recognize her and that’s when Warfield came walking down the street.

According to a report, Warfield told police the child was asleep so she walked to the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority’s office and did not have anyone watching the child. Police told her Children Services would be contacted.