WEST SALEM TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — A woman is facing charges of aggravated assault, among others, after entering a home and threatening its residents with a knife.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a home on the 300 block of Wise Road in West Salem Township after a security company alerted them to multiple panic alarms from the home around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The police report states Samantha Wertz, 33, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, was intoxicated and threatening two residents of the home with a knife, causing them to lock themselves in a bathroom.

One of the residents, a male, was stabbed in the neck area, according to the report.

There is no update on his condition.

Wertz was taken into custody and placed in the Mercer County Jail where she was unable to post a $75,000 bail.

According to court records, Wertz is facing charges of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, two counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and harassment.

Wertz is set to be arraigned on April 26 at 10:15 a.m.

First News is working to get more details on this developing story.