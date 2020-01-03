Woman booked into jail in connection to fatal Hubbard Twp. crash

A woman was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on vehicular homicide charges

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on vehicular homicide charges in connection to a fatal crash in Hubbard Township.

According to jail records, Tierra Fields, 22, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in connection to the September crash that killed 22-year-old Jalisha Wylie.

The Pontiac G6 that Fields and Wylie were in, along with another male passenger, went off the road on US Route 62, hitting a cement culvert.

Fields, Wylie and 20-year-old Lamar Reed were all thrown from the car.