NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was hurt and a man was issued a summons following a dog attack in Newton Falls.

According to a police report, a neighbor called police Monday at about 9:11 a.m. to report that a woman and her dog were attacked by another dog in the area of Broadview Avenue.

Before police could get there, the woman had taken her dog to Newton Falls Animals Hospital and she was taken to St. Jospeh Hospital from the veterinary clinic for injuries she sustained in the attack.

Police talked to the woman at the hospital where she told them that she had let her dog out into her yard when a neighboring dog rushed onto her property and attacked her dog.

She was able to pull her dog away from what police say was a pitbull but suffered injuries in the process. According to the police report, the woman had puncture wounds on her arms and a loose tooth from biting the pit bull in the ear during the attack, according to the report.

The dog suffered bite marks and received stitches.

The owner of the pitbull, William Dempsey, 42, was issued a summons for failure to keep an animal under reasonable control/restraint.