Woman beat with pool cue at Warren bar

Police are investigating after a woman said she was beaten with a pool cue at a Warren bar

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman said she was beaten with a pool cue at a Warren bar.

According to a police report, the woman said she was the Elm Road Tavern at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday when a woman walked in and began arguing with her about her son.

The victim said the woman hit her over the head with a pool cue. Police said the woman had noticeable swelling on her head and that paramedics were concerned that she may have suffered internal head injuries.

The woman also had injuries to her ear and wrist.

The victim denied EMS treatment and had a friend take her to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.