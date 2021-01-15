Woman back in jail after charges that she dragged Youngstown officers during traffic stop

Hannah Trussell was free on bond but failed to appear in court on the charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman charged with dragging two Youngstown police officers and skipping her arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court is now in custody after being arrested.

Hannah Trussell, 20, is expected to be arraigned next week on charges of kidnapping, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, three counts of assault and drug charges.

Reports said Trussell was a passenger in a car pulled over by city police Oct. 17 for a traffic violation. At some point during the stop, she managed to get into the driver’s seat and drove away, dragging an officer with her, reports said.

The officer managed to free himself by punching Trussell in the jaw before she crashed the car into a fire hydrant.

Trussell was free on bond that she managed to post after her arraignment in municipal court.