AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after being attacked by three dogs at an Austintown home.

Austintown Police were called just before 11 p.m. Sunday to a home on the 600 block of Wyndclift Circle for reports of a woman screaming for help. When they arrived at the backyard of the home, the scene that greeted them was a gruesome one.

Reports state the woman was found in her bra and underwear, covered in blood, mud and dog feces.

Some officers got the three Bullmastiffs away from the woman while others assisted in removing her from the yard, reports state. While on scene, an officer put a tourniquet on the woman’s leg to help slow the bleeding of severe bites around her knee. Reports state her skin was ripped open in her arms and lower body and there was a pool of blood around her head.

She was then taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Two of the three dogs belong to the owner of the home where the incident occurred and were put inside after officers called the homeowner to inform them of the situation. The third dog, which reports state had blood on it, was also eventually placed into the home.

The incident is under investigation.