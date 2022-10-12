YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who was taken into custody early Wednesday on a 7-year-old warrant ended up with two felony drug charges after reports said police found suspected ecstasy pills in her pocket at the Mahoning County Jail.

Princess Brown, 49, of Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs and a third-degree felony charge of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.

Brown was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after a car she was a passenger in was pulled over just after 1 a.m. at Hillman Street and West Evergreen Avenue for driving without any lights. Reports said the driver, Salumic Sunaman, 43, of Youngstown, then turned the lights on for police after he was pulled over.

A records check showed Sunaman has a suspended driver’s license, and a records check showed Brown has several outstanding warrants including a warrant from 2015 for failure to appear in municipal court.

Reports said before she was taken into custody on the warrant, Brown told police she had nothing on her, reports said, but when she was booked into the jail, police found the pills in her pocket.

Police searched Sunaman’s car before it was towed and found a backpack that had half a pound of suspected marijuana inside, reports said.

Sunaman was cited for driving under suspension. Charges may be filed for the marijuana that was found, reports said, after an investigation.