WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested early Monday following a fight at a Warren bar.

Kelly Daniels, 37, of Warren, is facing charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.

According to a police report, Daniels attacked a woman, hit a man with a cue stick and threw billiard balls at people inside Alex’s Cafe on North Park Avenue.

Police were called to the bar about 2:04 a.m. where they talked to the victims. A man told police that Daniels hit him with a cue stick, which cut his eye and broke his glasses.

A woman said she was sitting at the bar eating cheese sticks when Daniels grabbed her by the hair and pulled her off the barstool and punched her in the face, according to the police report.

Police noted cuts and bruising on both victims.

Two other men told police that Daniels attacked them, too.

According to the police report, Daniels was romantically involved with one of the victims and was angry that he was there with another woman.