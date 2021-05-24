Woman arrested for shooting at son during argument in Youngstown

Reports said the woman emptied a revolver as her son drove away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 60-year-old woman is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Monday on two first degree misdemeanors after reports said she fired several shots at her son during an argument.

Marsha Lewis-Smith of Steel Street is expected to be arraigned today on charges of domestic violence and discharging a firearm within city limits after she was arrested about 12:55 a.m. at her home.

Reports said police were called to her home for a report of gunfire, and when officers arrived, Lewis-Smith told them she had a gun in her pocket. She gave officers a .380-caliber revolver, reports said.

Reports said Lewis-Smith’s son came over and they argued, and when he left, he made a threat. That’s when she fired her gun toward an empty field, reports said.

The son said as he was driving away, he heard gunfire like someone was shooting at him, and the owner of a nearby store also heard gunfire, reports said.

Lewis-Smith spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail.