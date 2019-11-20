Woman arrested for breaking into ex-boyfriend’s Youngstown home, police say

Police did recover the gun and a spent shell casing, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman was arrested early Tuesday on an aggravated burglary charge for walking into her ex-boyfriend’s house and confronting him about a woman there.

Aimee Demidovich, 35, of Woodford Avenue, was placed in the Mahoning County Jail after she was arrested about 7:05 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of Carroll Street.

Reports said police were called to the home for reports of a fight involving a gun. When they arrived, the homeowner told police Demidovich walked right in and began arguing with him about another woman who was in the home.

The homeowner told police Demidovich pulled a gun and he knocked it to the ground. They wound up on the back porch and the homeowner fired a shot in the air, reports said.

Demidovich told police she had the gun in the pocket of her hooded sweatshirt and the homeowner took it, reports said.

Police did recover the gun and a spent shell casing, reports said.