BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested and accused of assaulting a police officer following an incident at a motel in Beaver Township.

Officers were called to the motel on Market Street at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 and reported that someone had a gun and then hung up.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a man who said he did not call the police but that he believes his girlfriend was being held in a room at the motel. He said when he went to the room, someone threatened him with a firearm but he never saw a gun, according to the police report

Officers went to the motel room where they encountered 27-year-old Cheyenne Smith, who immediately became argumentative with officers, according to the police report.

There were others in the room, but none admitted to having a gun.

As officers were talking with Smith, who appeared intoxicated, she became increasingly belligerent and was yelling and screaming outside the room, disrupting other guests, the report stated.

Smith walked away from officers even after they told her not to and continued to cause a disturbance, the report stated.

After Smith was handcuffed and as she was being placed in the cruiser, she kicked a female officer and continued her combative behavior, the report stated.

Smith was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in Mahoning County District Court in Canfield.

Police noted that Smith’s boyfriend did have a gun, which officers determined was legal.