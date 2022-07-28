AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Kent woman was arrested in Austintown after police say she was hitting a man and trying to grab the steering wheel in a car as it was traveling down the road.

According to a police report, an officer on patrol at about 7:10 p.m. Sunday saw the driver of a car traveling east on Mahoning Avenue get hit by the passenger, later identified as 44-year-old Gina Grande.

At the same time, Austintown dispatch received reports of a reckless driver on Mahoning Avenue.

Officers pulled the driver over and discovered that he was bleeding from his arm, had a cut on his nose and bruising on his chest. He was also covered in a liquid. Grande said she threw beer on the driver to get him mad, the report stated.

Police said Grande admitted to hitting the driver and pouring beer on him, the report stated.

The driver told officers that Grande threw beer all around his car and that she physically assaulted him and was grabbing the steering wheel in an attempt to drive them into oncoming traffic, according to the police report.

Grande was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of domestic violence.

Grande pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Monday in Austintown Area Court and was issued a $2,500 bond. She was ordered not to have contact with the victim.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for August 22.