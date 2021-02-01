Woman arrested, charged with firing gun in Warren

The incident happened Saturday at about 1:35 a.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Warren is facing felonious assault charges after firing a gun at a man’s house she was visiting.

The incident happened Saturday at about 1:35 a.m.

According to a police report, 37-year-old Marketta Gunther came to a man’s house in the 2300 block of Sussex St. SE.

The man said he had been talking to the woman previously in a “dating” sort of way but didn’t want to have anything to do with her.

He said when Gunther came to his door, he told her to leave.

When Gunther went to her car, the man said he went outside to get something from his vehicle and when he turned to go back inside, Gunther took out a gun and fired a shot.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. Police say Gunther pointed the weapon once again but it appears that the weapon jammed.

While on scene, police say the victim received a threatening text message, allegedly from Gunther.

Police found a small hole in the bumper of the victim’s car and a shell casing in the driveway from a .40 caliber gun.

Police arrested Gunther at a home on Linda Drive where they also found two guns in the house, one of them was a .40 caliber handgun.