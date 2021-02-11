Woman arrested at St. E’s in connection to Hermitage shooting

According to police, 20-year-old Savannah Klamer is charged with two counts of assault

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown in connection to a shooting in Hermitage.

According to police, 20-year-old Savannah Klamer is charged with two counts of assault.

Witnesses say they heard arguing about 12 p.m. inside a room at Klamer’s N. Water Street home in Hermitage and then a loud noise before a 22-year-old man came out of the room with blood on his shirt.

Klamer drove the victim to Sharon Regional Medical Center and dropped him off around 12:30 p.m. He was then taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to his arm and upper torso.

Klamer showed up later at the hospital and was arrested.