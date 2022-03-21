YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $50,000 Monday for an East Avondale Avenue woman who is accused of firing several shots at a home Saturday afternoon.

Annexie Acevedo, 18, was arraigned in municipal court on charges of felonious assault, improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Reports said police were called about 1:05 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 600 block of West Chalmers Avenue, where reports said a 17-year-old female told officers that Acevedo had fired several shots at her home after they argued the day before when the victim slammed Acevedo’s car door.

There were four other people in the home and they were all teens, reports said.

Police found five bullet holes in the house and six 9mm shell casings in the street.

According to the police report, investigators viewed video of the shooting and found that Acevedo has an address in the 300 block of East Avondale. Police went there and found Acevedo in the same car that was used in the shooting, reports said.

Reports said police searched the car and found a loaded 9mm handgun under the seat.