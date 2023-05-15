YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A North Side woman is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Monday on charges she fired a gun at a man Saturday morning while he was in a car.

Antonyia Brock, 28, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault, a second degree misdemeanor and discharging a firearm in city limits, a first degree misdemeanor.

Reports said police were called about 8:40 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 500 block of Catalina Avenue for a fight with gunfire where a woman told 911 call takers that she had been in an argument with a man who stole her car. She also told call takers she fired several shots at the car because he was driving towards her.

When police reached the house, no one was there, reports said. Officers did find a spent 9mm shell casing in the street, reports said.

The man who was shot at told police he went to the home and he and Brock argued because she wanted to go through his phone. Reports said the man told police he went to drive away and Brock smashed the windows on his car and then fired several shots. He was not injured.

Police found Brock at the home of a relative in the 300 block of Alameda Avenue. Reports said she told officers the man was driving towards her and drove over her foot. She told police she fired shots at the car and broke the windows, reports said. She also had a spent shell casing in her pocket and two 9mm pistols in her purse, reports said.

Brock was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to have her foot examined before she was booked into the jail.