Woman arrested after reported fight at Eastern Gateway Community College

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports say a woman was arrested Thursday morning at Eastern Gateway Community College after she fought with a man.

Shandale Johnson, 28, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of domestic violence.

Police were called about 10:50 a.m. to the college at 101 E. Federal St. for a report of a fight. When they arrived, they found Johnson on the floor.

Johnson told police that a man she was fighting with beat her up, but the man told police he was attacked by Johnson and he was defending himself.

Witnesses told police that Johnson punched, slapped and pushed the man. The man pushed Johnson away and went into a classroom to get away from her, which was when she fell, reports said.