MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was taken to jail on Friday after she reportedly jumped on an EMT’s back and kicked an officer repeatedly, according to a police report.

Police were called to the 3700 block of Main Street in Mineral Ridge for the report of a crash around 11 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters and police found a minivan had crashed into a fence and a woman was sitting on the ground near the crash, according to a Weathersfield police report.

Reports say the woman, Samantha Donnadio, 34, told a firefighter on the scene she was “drinking and driving.”

When an officer approached Donnadio, she then said her boyfriend had been driving the vehicle. Another vehicle then pulled up and dropped her boyfriend off. He said he could not have been driving, because he was at work.

The boyfriend went to speak to Donnadio in the ambulance.

According to reports, Donnadio then got irritated and jumped from the ambulance onto an EMT’s back and assaulted him, according to the report.

An officer approached Donnadio and tried to arrest her, but she started thrashing and he was unable, the report said. The officer was then able to get Donnadio to the ground and arrest her.

Donnadio said she would not get in the car until police found her sandal, but the officer tried to put her into the car anyway. As he did so, Donnadio kicked the officer in the chest and face before the officer finally got the door shut, according to the report.

An officer later found and gave Donnadio her other sandal.

Donnadio initially faced charges of operating a motor vehicle impaired, operation under FRA suspension, operation without reasonable control, resisted arrest and two counts of felonious assault.

In Niles Municipal Court Monday morning, Donnadio entered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to OVI and resisting arrest. The felonious assault charges were pleaded down to one misdemeanor assault charge, to which she also pleaded guilty.

Donnadio will serve six days in jail with 174 days suspended. She is on probation for one year and faces a fine of $1,150 plus court costs for all her charges. Her license will be suspended for one year.