YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said an East Side woman was arrested Monday for domestic violence after police say she hit her boyfriend several times in front of officers at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Genesis Montanez, 20, of Victor Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of domestic violence. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said city police were standing outside of the emergency room of the hospital on Belmont Avenue when Montanez drove towards the officers at a high rate of speed and said her boyfriend broke out one of the windows on her car.

As police were talking to her, the boyfriend walked out of the hospital and Montanez began yelling at him, reports said. Reports said she ignored orders to leave the boyfriend alone and hit him several times in front of police before they were able to handcuff her.

Reports said the boyfriend told police he was trying to take something out of Montanez’s car and she rolled the window up on his arm. His arm and wrist had several cuts, reports said.