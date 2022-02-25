YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Youngstown is facing counterfeiting and theft charges after police say she bilked two people out of money by exchanging cash for counterfeit bills.

According to a police report, Austintown police were called to an apartment complex earlier this month off of N. Meridian Road after a woman who lives there reported that 18-year-old Phil Lysha Cummings-Wesson asked if she would give her five $20 bills for a $100 bill and the woman agreed. The $100 bill was later found to be fake.

While police were talking to the woman, a man approached them and said that Cummings-Wesson did the same thing to him.

The woman gave police the fake $100 bill and it was logged into evidence.

A warrant was issued for Cummings-Wesson and she was picked up at the Walgreens in Boardman on Thursday and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of theft by deception and counterfeiting.