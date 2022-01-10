CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown woman accused of leading city and Coitsville police on a chase Saturday evening is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court.

Michelle Preston-Curry, 51, of Anoka Lane in Youngstown, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. She was arrested about 7:25 p.m. after reports said a car she was driving crashed into a drainage ditch in a backyard in Lowellville.

Reports said police tried to pull over her car on McCartney Road near Sixth Street because she was driving without lights. The car slowed down and went through a parking lot at McCartney Road and 12th Street before accelerating through the parking lot to the eastbound lanes of McCartney Road.

As the car headed east in Coitsville, police were notified and it then turned south onto State Route 616, reports said.

Reports said Campbell and Coitsville police continued chasing the car until it crashed into the ditch in the back of a home in the 200 block of East Walnut Street in Lowellville.

Police found an open can of beer in the car as well as drug paraphernalia, reports said.