Woman and kids safe after Youngstown house fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homeowner and two children are safe after a fire broke out at their house Wednesday.

Crews were called 8:36 p.m. Wednesday to the house in the 100 block of Williamson Avenue.

When crews arrived, flames were coming out of a third-story window.

A woman and two children were standing in the front yard, unharmed.

Firefighters said they battled the fire while trying to keep water damage inside the house to a minimum.

The homeowner said she did not have insurance. The Red Cross was called in to help.

According to the incident report, the woman told firefighters she thinks one of the children was playing with a lighter in the attic and may have ignited the fire.