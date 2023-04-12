SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Charges have been filed against a woman accused of stealing money from the Sharpsville Area School District.

The district’s superintendent reported the theft on Feb. 23, resulting in an investigation.

Darlene Cheney, who had been working as a secretary in the school at the time, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, tampering with records and theft by deception.

Cheney is accused of stealing a total of $2,658.75 from the school district. According to a criminal complaint, the money was collected for school field trips and activities, and Cheney would change the amount received on invoices that were provided to other school officials.

The school’s superintendent was not in the office Wednesday to comment on the case.