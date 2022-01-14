YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Almyra Avenue woman is accused of stabbing a man with a screwdriver.

Lizbeth Aviles, 40, was booked into the Mahoning County jail after she was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Thursday after police were called to a home in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue on the North Side for a report of a man stabbed.

The man told police he had a past relationship with Aviles and that someone who wasn’t aware that he and Aviles had argued previously let her into the home. Once inside, Aviles attacked the man with a screwdriver and stabbed him several times before leaving, according to reports.

The man declined medical treatment.

The victim told police Aviles lives in a home on Almyra Avenue and that is where officers found her, reports said.

Aviels is expected to be arraigned Friday.