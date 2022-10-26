BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman accused of trying to kill a man in Brookfield posted bond and was released from jail Tuesday after her arraignment.

Tenicia Shelley, 31, is charged with felonious assault and attempted murder. Tuesday, she appeared in Trumbull Eastern District Court, where bond was set at $35,000.

Shelley was ordered to have no contact with the victims and to surrender all firearms.

Shelley was arrested last month after an incident on Sept. 22 in the 8100 block of Addison Rd.

According to Brookfield police Chief Dan Faustino, Shelley was accused of stabbing a 35-year-old Farrell man in the chest after a fight. The two were visiting an acquaintance who lived at apartments on Addison Road at the time.

He said Shelley also swung the knife at the woman who lived at the apartment before running away.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for his injuries.

Police arrested Shelley in Mercer County after the alleged attack, and she has been in the Mercer County Jail prior to her extradition to Trumbull County.

Shelley is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.