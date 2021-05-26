Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend during fight in Austintown

Police said the victim told them that the woman had attacked him in the past with a knife

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges after a reported stabbing in Austintown on Tuesday.

According to a police report, it happened at an apartment in the 4800 block of Deer Creek Ct.

Officers were first called to Mercy Health on Mahoning Avenue around 1:40 p.m. to meet with the stabbing victim. The 22-year-old man had stab wounds on his back, the report stated.

He told police that he went to the apartment to get his belongings after an argument with his girlfriend, 27-year-old Charmonique North, when North started throwing items at him.

He said he put her in a headlock to stop her from throwing things at which time she bit him several times, according to the report.

The man said North broke free and ran to the kitchen, where she grabbed a knife. He said in a struggle over the knife, she stabbed him twice in the back, the report stated.

Police said the victim told them that the woman had attacked him in the past with a knife.

The man reported that he was able to leave and drive himself to the hospital.

Police went to the apartment and spoke to North, who admitted to throwing items at her boyfriend, the report stated. She said the man tried to choke her out so she broke free and grabbed a knife. She said she didn’t know that she actually stabbed him during the struggle, according to the report.

Officers collected the knife as evidence and arrested North on a felonious assault charge. She’s being held at the Mahoning County Jail.

She’s scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing June 16.