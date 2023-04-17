YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Griffith Street woman is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on a charge that she shot her husband.

Tammala McQueen, 54, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault after police were called about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to her apartment for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found her husband with a gunshot wound to the arm. He is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau said investigators are still not sure what led up to the shooting.