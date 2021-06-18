Woman accused of setting SUV on fire in Liberty as ‘science experiment’

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Minnesota woman is facing a criminal charge after being accused of setting a parked SUV on fire Thursday night.

Nicolle Wilson of Duluth entered a not guilty plea to an arson charge in Girard Municipal Court Friday morning. Her bond was set at $15,000.

Wilson is accused of using gasoline to set an Oak Street Health employee’s SUV on fire at around 10 p.m. Thursday night. It was parked behind the plaza.

Investigators say surveillance images helped them identify a possible suspect.

Police were able to locate a woman matching the description and brought her in for questioning where investigators say she confessed.

“She basically said that it was a science experiment and she wanted to see what it would do. She told us exactly what she did,” said Liberty Township Fire Department captain inspector Cathy Macchione.

Investigators say Wilson and the victim didn’t know each other. She is due back in court June 23 for a preliminary hearing.