YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman accused of felonious assault remains free on bond.

Shequila Daniels, of Youngstown, was in court Tuesday morning.

Last month, police say Daniels rammed her car into an SUV belonging to an ex-boyfriend. She was then accused of hitting a woman who got out of the vehicle with her car.

The woman was not seriously injured.

Daniels’ trial is set for late next month.