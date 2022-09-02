YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman arrested earlier this month for ramming a car was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Shequila Daniels, 27, faces charges of felonious assault, aggravated assault and criminal damaging. She has been free on $40,000 bond since her Aug. 5 arraignment in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Daniels was first arrested after police were called about 2:20 p.m. Aug. 8 to the 1800 block of Market Street for a report of a fight with a car.

Reports said a man and woman in an SUV told police they were driving east on West Warren Avenue when a car driven by Daniels, who is the man’s ex-girlfriend, rammed his car from behind.

When the people in the car got out, Daniels then hit the woman with her car, reports said.

The woman was not seriously injured.

Daniels was found about two hours later at a home in the 400 block of St. Louis Avenue, where she was taken into custody.