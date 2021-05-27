Woman accused of punching Boardman nail salon employee after complaints over service

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she tried to leave a Boardman nail salon without paying and punched an employee.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Queen Nails, 7385 Market St., at approximately 5:45 p.m. for a fight.

Police said Courtney Bowersock, 23, approached the officers in the parking lot and said one of the store employees assaulted her. Her left hand was bleeding.

The alleged victim, a Queen Nails employee, said Bowersock tried to leave without paying after complaining about her nails for several hours. The employee said she asked Bowersock to pay $10. The employee said Bowersock then punched her in the face, breaking her glasses.

Bowersock told police that the employee blocked her from leaving the nail salon and shoved her. She told police she feared for her safety after she was restrained by other salon employees, according to a police report.

Witnesses inside the salon at the time told police that the employee was trying to prevent the theft.

Bowersock was arrested and charged with robbery. She is being held in the Mahoning County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Thursday.