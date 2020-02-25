Woman accused of pretending to be nurse in Cortland now facing felony charge

Amanda Thorne is accused of using a registered nurse's identity to get a nursing job

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman accused of pretending to be a nurse in Cortland is facing a new charge — and it’s a felony.

Amanda Thorne is now charged with a felony count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

She’s been accused of posing as a legitimate registered nurse who shared her first and last name. She was arrested Thursday and her bond was set at $40,000.

Cortland detectives are still investigating after the health and rehabilitation center asked it to look into her after they found out she had been using someone else’s identity.

Thorne should hear the new charge against her in court Wednesday.