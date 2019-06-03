Woman accused of killing ex-husband in Ohio, kidnapping children and fleeing to Texas

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators say a Pleasant Township man was killed by his ex-wife, who then kidnapped their children and took them to Texas.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on the 5900 block of Harrisburg-Georgesville Road around 7:53 p.m. on May 28 to check on the well-being of the homeowner, 35-year-old Jeremy Edmond. Deputies found Edmond lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies said they quickly discovered Jeremy Edmond’s ex-wife, Brandi Nicole Edmond, 25, had kidnapped their two young children and fled to Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Brandi Edmond did not have legal custody of the children, Jeremy Edmond did.

Franklin County deputies went to Texas to speak with Brandi Edmond. They said she admitted to killing her ex-husband.

The children were found unharmed at her parents’ home in Mansfield, Texas.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have charged Brandi Edmond with one count of Aggravated Murder and will be charging her with kidnapping. Ms. Edmond is awaiting extradition from the state of Texas back to Franklin County, Ohio.