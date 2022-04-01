WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges after a school bus driver reported that she kicked him in the groin.

A felony assault charge was filed against Teauna Jenkins Thursday, according to court records.

The bus driver reported the incident Wednesday, saying that the suspect started shouting at him while he was at a bus stop at the corner of Willow Drive SW and Michelle Avenue SW. He said he had been involved in an ongoing issue with the woman as the kids weren’t at the bus stop when they are supposed to be there, leading to a delay in pickups.

The driver said the suspect accused him of using her son to relay messages to her.

According to a police report, the situation escalated to the suspect and her sister getting onto the bus to grab their kids and the suspect kicking the driver in the groin.

Police said the suspect left prior to their arrival, but charges were filed against Jenkins in connection with the incident the next day.

Jenkins has not yet been taken into custody.