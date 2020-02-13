Woman accused of kicking, spitting on Youngstown cop

When officers tried to get Jones into a cruiser, she kicked one officer in the face and spit in the face of another officer, according to a report

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown woman is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court after reports said she kicked a police officer in the face and spit in the face of another one.

Tyla Jones, 26, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct after she was arrested about 3:10 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 300 block of Ferndale Ave.

Reports said officers were called for a report of a fight, and when they arrived, they could hear someone inside yelling. They knocked on the door and were told by Jones that they were not needed, reports said.

However, a woman in the home who called police said police were needed, but Jones stopped the woman from unlocking the door several times until police were able to get in, reports said.

Inside, police tried to handcuff Jones, but she refused to allow officers to take her into custody. It took several officers to finally get her handcuffed, but she kicked an officer in the groin during the struggle, reports said.

Police took her outside, but when they tried to get her into a cruiser, she kicked one officer in the face and spit in the face of another officer, reports said. Once she was inside, she continued spitting in the back of the cruiser, according to officers.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for observation, where reports said she was disruptive.

The woman in the home told police that she had asked Jones to leave earlier and was sleeping when Jones woke her up by breaking in. That is she when she called police, reports said.