Woman accused of kicking Austintown officer during arrest

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is accused of assaulting a police officer during an investigation of a dispute in Austintown on Wednesday.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 4100 block of Staatz Drive around 3:30 p.m. for a reported fight between a man and a woman. The woman involved had reportedly threatened the caller, the report stated.

Police said the suspect, Chyanne Weaver, 18, was uncooperative and immediately began yelling and swearing at officers. She then tried walking away and was placed under arrest for obstructing official business, the police report stated.

Police said while an officer was escorting Weaver to the police cruiser, she kicked the officer’s legs.

Back at the police station, police say Weaver again kicked the officer and said she hopes the officer “gets stabbed in the head,” later making threats to kill the officer.

Weaver is charged with assault on a police officer, intimidation, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.