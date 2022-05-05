WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges after a Warren police officer reported that she hit him with the vehicle she was driving as she tried to leave the bar.

Officers were called to Up a Creek early Saturday morning for a reported fight. The manager of the business told police that those involved in the fight were trying to leave, pointing out a white Buick that was driving around the corner.

According to a police report, an officer approached the vehicle to question the passengers inside but realized that the woman driving was not going to stop. The officer reported that the vehicle’s front bumper hit him as the officer tried getting out of the way, causing the officer to fall onto the hood and roll off of it.

The vehicle then sped out of the parking lot, westbound on E. Market Street, according to the report.

The report states that officers later found the vehicle and driver at apartments in the 4300 block of Berkshire Drive SE.

Police arrested the suspect, 20-year-old Savannah Anderson, on felonious assault and resisting arrest charges.

Anderson pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday and was released on bond. She is scheduled to appear in Warren Municipal Court again at 1:30 p.m. May 26.