Woman accused of driving into crowd of Farrell protesters pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Police also charged some of the protesters involved in the incident, one of which also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman accused of driving into a crowd of protesters in Farrell pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct on Friday.

The other charges against Amanda Hogenmiller, including assault and recklessly endangering another person, were dismissed.

Investigators charged the Sharon woman in June after reports that a vehicle was driving with people on top of it during a protest in Farrell.

Officers arrived to the 800 block of Sharon-New Castle Road to find a vehicle with protesters surrounding it. Police said they stopped Hogenmiller, the driver, and removed her from the scene.

After reviewing surveillance footage and videos posted on social media, investigators said Hogenmiller stopped in front of the demonstrators near the intersection of New Castle Road and Mercer Avenue before moving forward again, honking her horn.

The criminal complaint said one of the protesters then jumped onto the hood of the vehicle. Despite the protester blocking her view, police said Hogenmiller sped up and continued driving until being stopped by officers.

The protester told police that he stood his ground in front of the vehicle before being hit. To avoid being pulled underneath the vehicle, the protester said he jumped onto the hood before rolling off.

The protester was later treated for a sprained ankle, the complaint said.

According to the criminal complaint, the protesters were demonstrating in the street illegally since they never obtained a permit.

They are also facing charges as a result of the incident and are awaiting hearings. One of those charged, Jason Howell, also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and the other charges were dropped, according to court records.

More stories from WKBN.com: