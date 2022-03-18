YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a North Hartford Avenue woman Thursday was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after she assaulted the manager of a West Side liquor store after the manager asked her to stop screaming into her cell phone.

Tianna Shannon, 28, is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court. She was booked into the jail on a second-degree felony charge of robbery because reports said she took a liquor bottle just before the attack at a 105 S. Meridan Road liquor store.

Police were called to the store about 5:55 p.m. for a report of an employee fighting with a customer, and when they arrived, the employee, who reports said was the manager, told police Shannon was in a car in the parking lot. The manager appeared to have been sprayed with a chemical spray before police arrived, reports said.

Reports said Shannon told police the manager hit her with a baseball bat.

The manager told police she was behind the counter when Shannon walked into the store screaming into a cell phone. Reports said the manager asked Shannon to end her call because she was being disrespectful to other customers.

Reports said Shannon grabbed a bottle of liquor and walked outside, and the manager grabbed a bat and followed her. Shannon put the bottle of liquor on the ground and told the manager to get it. When the manager went to get it, Shannon sprayed her in the face with a chemical spray, reports said.

Shannon then attacked the manager, and the manager used to bat to defend herself and struck Shannon a couple of times, reports said. Reports said the manager ran back inside the store, and Shannon followed her, sprayed her in the face again and then ran back out.

The manager showed police video of Shannon taking the liquor bottle, reports said.

Reports said Shannon asked for paramedics but was uncooperative, and when she was taken to the jail, she spit in the direction of an officer and almost hit him, then threatened the manager and police.