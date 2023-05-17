BOARDMAN Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown woman is accused of assault charges for two different incidents involving the same woman in 2022.

According to a police report, Rekeisha Shelton was charged with two counts of assault, one charge of aggravated assault and criminal damaging. She was arrested on these warrants on Tuesday at Walgreens on Tippecanoe Road.

Reports said that on October 11, 2022, Shelton approached a man she knows in the parking lot of Premier Bank, near the ATM. An argument ensued and the woman tried punching the man but only grazed him, the report stated.

Shelton went to the man’s car and punched a woman inside the car in the face, ripped off her wig, broke her glasses and drove away, according to the report.

The following week on October 17, 2022, reports said that Shelton followed the couple to the Shell Gas Station on Market Street where she intentionally crashed her car into the rear of the other car and took off, according to a police report.

In both instances, at the ATM and at the gas station, the interactions were captured on surveillance video, according to the police report.

The couple told police that Shelton is the man’s ex-girlfriend and that she is upset about their relationship.

Shelton is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at 4 p.m.