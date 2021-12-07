Woman accused in fake robbery goes before judge

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman accused of faking a robbery was in court Tuesday.

Kimberly Armstrong told police she was robbed last Wednesday outside a convenience store. Security cameras showed it never happened and Armstrong was charged with making false alarms, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Bail was set Tuesday at $2,500. Armstrong is free to leave on her own recognizance until her next court date.

After the fictitious robbery, Armstrong spoke to WKBN, saying she has been battling Stage 4 cancer and that someone had pushed her to the ground and grabbed her purse and money. She said it was $400 that she was going to use to pay rent.

A news release from police said video from nearby businesses did not back up her story. The release said she had no interactions with anyone else and that “she took steps to make it appear that she had withdrawn money from an ATM and then was robbed while walking outside.”