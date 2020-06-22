Woman, 4 kids hurt in I-80 crash in Findley Twp.

A woman from New Jersey and four children riding in her car were injured in a crash on Interstate 80 Friday in Findley Township

FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman from New Jersey and four children riding in her car were injured in a crash on Interstate 80 Friday in Findley Township.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 80, just east of Hartwick Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Yazmin Garcia was traveling west on I-80 in a Ford-150 XLT when she attempted to pass another vehicle “at a high rate of speed.”

Garcia clipped the front bumper of the car she was trying to pass and spun out, the report stated.

Garcia and all four of her passengers, ages, 5,6,9 and 10 were injured and taken to Grove City Medical Center for treatment.

Garcia was issued written warnings for “driving at a safe speed” and “roadways laned for traffic.”

The people in the other car were not hurt.