CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Two wolfdogs were found living inside a home, and will be sent to an animal rescue near Cincinnati.

This type of animal, which is cross between a domesticated dog and a wolf, is not allowed within Campbell city limits.

A neighbor had complained about noise from the animals, leading to police discovering them.

“They were living in very small containments in a garage — not really appropriate for any kind of dog,” says Paulina Romanelli from Red Riding Rescue Project. “Due to the legalities and their current living conditions, they had to be taken.”

Animal Rescue volunteer Kelly Brannon says many of these animals face fateful ends.

“People get these dogs, they don’t understand what’s involved with them and they want to get rid of them,” says Brannon. “They’re euthanized very often because they cant handle them and I can’t find any place to put them”

The dogs’ owners were extremely cooperative and surrendered them Wednesday morning. The dogs are now headed to a rescue in Middletown.

Campbell Mayor Brian Tedesco says the animals’ owners will not be charged.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.