WKBN’s telethon total goes to help local food giveaway

Sunday morning, the Arab American Community Center was giving away food from the Second Harvest Food Bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, WKBN hosted a telethon to help raise money for the Second Harvest Food Bank. Over $29,000 was raised, which is equivalent to almost 177,000 meals.

On Saturday, First News got to see how that money will help people out.

Saturday morning, the Arab American Community Center was giving away food from the Second Harvest Food Bank.

They hold a food giveaway on the second Saturday of each month.

First News was told that the Center gave away enough food to feed between 400 to 500 families.

The next giveaway will be at the Liberty Library to accommodate all the traffic they get.

The date for that giveaway is April 13.

