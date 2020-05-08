WKBN’s telethon for Ohio food bank raises nearly $30K

First news raised more than $29,000 and it will give almost 177,000 meals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News was hard at work Thursday raising money for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Thanks to the donations of many generous people, First News and sister station WYTV raised more than $29,474. It will give almost 177,000 meals to people in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

To raise that money, WKBN held a four-hour telethon Thursday night. Other Nexstar stations in Ohio also took part, raising $220,000 statewide.

Second Harvest says $1 will provide six meals. That means enough money was raised to provide 1,320,000 meals to Ohioans in need.

Food pantries serviced by Second Harvest are seeing a 40% increase in need.

First News thought this was one way to help neighbors who are going hungry.

“And so we’ve been able to keep up. We’ve never had to ration as of yet, and I hope we don’t, but indications are that we could be in crisis mode for the next 18 to 24 months. At least, that’s some of the speculation that’s out there. So we really don’t know. We’re just taking it day to day, week to week, and we’ll just see what happens,” said Mike Iberis of Second Harvest Food Bank.

First News wants to thank all of those who generously donated to the cause.

Second Harvest also started pop-up food pantries.

The next one is Monday at 11 a.m. at Maplewood High School in Trumbull County.