WKBN’s own Gerry Ricciutti gets COVID-19 vaccine

Gerry Ricciutti and his 92-year-old father, a Pa. resident, got the vaccine in Ohio

(WKBN) – First News has been keeping you updated as vaccine information becomes available, letting you know where you can get the shot.

On Saturday, we followed WKBN’s very own Gerry Ricciutti and his 92-year-old father who got the vaccine.

His father is a Pennsylvania resident but was able to get the shot in Ohio because he meets the age requirements and is already a patient at Mercy Health in Ohio.

He was unable to schedule an appointment in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania is having a lot of trouble if you didn’t have access to the internet, and he doesn’t have a computer anymore. You had to call and then wait for someone to call you back, and that was a problem. They weren’t calling anyone back,” Gerry said.

“Anyone who is also a patient at Mercy Health has the opportunity to use my chart messaging and my chart scheduling as well. So the conversation about who can get the vaccine and where they can get the vaccine is a conversation for some folks to have with their physician,” said Jonathan Fauve of Mercy Health’s Public Relations.

Not everyone is able to come across state lines for the vaccine.

A spokesperson for Mercy Health says health departments don’t communicate across state lines,

but some health systems do.

They say people on the Pennsylvania border who have doctors in Ohio might qualify for the vaccine here, but you need to speak with your doctor first.