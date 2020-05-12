WKBN’s newscast, website receives awards for journalism excellence

(WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News is being recognized for Excellence in Journalism.

Tuesday morning, it was announced that our news team won two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

WKBN.com won an award for best multimedia site.

The award recognizes WKBN’s online presence and for distributing timely news and information to educate the public and enhance public debate about important daily issues.

WKBN.com received the award for its coverage of Ohio’s execution policy and for the 13 local inmates who have been sitting on Death Row for years while two women wait for justice.

WKBN also received the recognition for its look at a series of cold cases in the area, including the death of a Youngstown woman, who was found dumped in an alley in 2016 but whose death has remained unsolved.

Also considered as part of the award is our coverage of flooding in Boardman as well as the clearing of Niles officers of any charges related to a deadly shooting.

27 First News at 6 p.m. also received an award for the best newscast for the second straight year. We followed several big news and weather stories that day, including a fight in a local courtroom and storm damage across the area.

You can find the award-winning newscast here.

These awards are put out each year by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

WKBN was competing against stations in four states — Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio — in the “Small Market Television” category.