WKBN’s Gerry Ricciutti serving as celebrity chef in Boardman Optimist Club’s Chili Cook-off

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN’s Gerry Ricciutti will be participating in the Boardman Optimist Club’s 13th annual “Political-celebrity Chili Cook-off.”

It’s from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Avion on the Water (2177 W. Western Reserve Rd., Canfield). Tickets are $10.

You can register to attend on the Boardman Optimist Club’s website.

Ricciutti is facing up against these other local chefs:

Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti

Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham

State Rep. Don Manning

Mahoning County Democratic Party Chair Joyce Kale-Pesta

Mahoning County Recorder Nora Lynn Palermo

Boardman Trustees Tom Costello, Brad Calhoun and Larry Molitern

13th District Representative Candidate Duane Hennen

Mahoning County Judge Renee DiSalvo

Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti

Mahoning County Republican Party Chair Tom McCabe

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene

State Senate Candidate Chris DePizzo

Canfield Township Trustee Emilio Sebastiani

Mark Devecchio, of the House Band

Justin Dennis, a reporter for Mahoning Matters

WKBN Meteorologist Alex George will be the MC of the event.