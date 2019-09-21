WKBN’s Gerry Ricciutti serving as celebrity chef in Boardman Optimist Club’s Chili Cook-off

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN’s Gerry Ricciutti will be participating in the Boardman Optimist Club’s 13th annual “Political-celebrity Chili Cook-off.”
It’s from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Avion on the Water (2177 W. Western Reserve Rd., Canfield). Tickets are $10.
You can register to attend on the Boardman Optimist Club’s website.
Ricciutti is facing up against these other local chefs:
- Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti
- Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham
- State Rep. Don Manning
- Mahoning County Democratic Party Chair Joyce Kale-Pesta
- Mahoning County Recorder Nora Lynn Palermo
- Boardman Trustees Tom Costello, Brad Calhoun and Larry Molitern
- 13th District Representative Candidate Duane Hennen
- Mahoning County Judge Renee DiSalvo
- Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma
- Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti
- Mahoning County Republican Party Chair Tom McCabe
- Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene
- State Senate Candidate Chris DePizzo
- Canfield Township Trustee Emilio Sebastiani
- Mark Devecchio, of the House Band
- Justin Dennis, a reporter for Mahoning Matters
WKBN Meteorologist Alex George will be the MC of the event.