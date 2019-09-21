WKBN’s Gerry Ricciutti serving as celebrity chef in Boardman Optimist Club’s Chili Cook-off

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN’s Gerry Ricciutti will be participating in the Boardman Optimist Club’s 13th annual “Political-celebrity Chili Cook-off.”

It’s from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Avion on the Water (2177 W. Western Reserve Rd., Canfield). Tickets are $10.

You can register to attend on the Boardman Optimist Club’s website.

Ricciutti is facing up against these other local chefs:

  • Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti
  • Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham
  • State Rep. Don Manning
  • Mahoning County Democratic Party Chair Joyce Kale-Pesta
  • Mahoning County Recorder Nora Lynn Palermo
  • Boardman Trustees Tom Costello, Brad Calhoun and Larry Molitern
  • 13th District Representative Candidate Duane Hennen
  • Mahoning County Judge Renee DiSalvo
  • Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma
  • Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti
  • Mahoning County Republican Party Chair Tom McCabe
  • Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene
  • State Senate Candidate Chris DePizzo
  • Canfield Township Trustee Emilio Sebastiani
  • Mark Devecchio, of the House Band
  • Justin Dennis, a reporter for Mahoning Matters

WKBN Meteorologist Alex George will be the MC of the event.

