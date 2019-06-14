WKBN marks Founder’s Day with volunteer event

Each June, we here at WKBN/WYTV celebrate Founder's Day of Caring

GREENFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Each June, WKBN celebrates Founder’s Day of Caring.

It’s an opportunity to join our parent company, Nexstar, and sister stations all across the country and participate in a day of volunteering.

“At WKBN, we’re part of the Nexstar family — stations all across the country. They have a Founder’s Day of Caring. That’s where we spend a little portion of our day. Our staff comes together, and we go out in the community, pick a project, and go volunteer,” said Promotions Director David Redig.

For this year’s event, staff visited Greenford Christian Church for its Big Reach program. Its focus is to provide food and clothing, education, community resources and supportive relationships to people in need.

“Our mission is to help individuals or families in crisis experience life-changing hope. On average, we have about 100 families come through each week,” said Big Reach’s Volunteer Coordinator Valerie Waselich.

Overall, volunteers packed 1,500 pounds of rice for needy families to pick up.

A side benefit of working with Big Reach is that our sister station, WYTV, was instrumental in the actual construction of its 12,000 square-foot facility with a project called “Extreme Makeover: My Home Town” in 2006.

Volunteers are needed at the Big Reach ministry several days a week.

If you want to help out, call the Greenford Christian Church at 330-533-3278.

This isn’t the first time that WKBN volunteered for Founder’s Day of Caring.

In 2018, we teamed up with the United Way to volunteer with students in their Success After 6 program at the Youngstown Community School.

In 2017, WKBN and WYTV worked with the Boys and Girls Club, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. The community was also invited to stop by the station and donate blood.















